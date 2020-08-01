New athletic directors hired at Sullivan East, Hampton this week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone, but especially for school administrators. How about for one brand new on the job!

Dewayne Humphrey became the new Hampton High School athletic director earlier this week, officially being hired on Monday. The Bulldogs alum has been with the school since 2006, serving as a teacher and an assistant coach on the boys’ basketball team.

“It’s extremely exciting since it’s my hometown I graduated from Hampton High School I always kinda coached here but on the other side extremely nervous because it’s been such an interesting time,” Humphrey said.

One of the big things he’s already working on: fan guidelines for attending fall sports, especially at football games.

“How many people will be allowed when we do have fall sports, how many people can get inside the stadium safely for our athletes and things like that,” Humphrey said.

Another new hire announced Friday: Kim Carrier, the first ever female athletic director at Sullivan East. The Patriots alum is currently a school counselor and assistant girls’ basketball coach at Sullivan East.

“I’m gonna do the best I can, there will never be another John Dyer and no one will ever do it as well as John Dyer but I know that he’s here to help me and mentor me,” Carrier said.

Carrier played volleyball, basketball, and softball for Sullivan East before moving on to play basketball at Milligan College. She also served as a detective for the Johnson City Police Department.

Much like Humphrey, Carrier says she’s excited about the position, but focused on the challenges ahead.

“Well it’s getting everything ready for all the sporting events, in charge of handling all the day to day activities preparing for games,” Carrier said.

But at some point things will get back to normally and hopefully their jobs will too.

“We really want to continue our tradition here at Hampton producing good athletes that represent our community well our family our school,” Humphrey said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.