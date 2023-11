Tri-Cities — It was a special day for several student athletes from around the region …. It was National signing day and that meant someone was putting pen to paper on a D-one scholarship.

Signing from Science Hill were Morgan Mahoney – Kennesaw State (Soccer), Cayden Norris – University of Tennessee Knoxville (Soccer), Autumn Holmes – University of North Alabama (Volleyball), Jackson Berry – East Tennessee State University (Baseball), Landon Smelser – Tennessee Tech (Baseball) and from Dobyns-Bennett Julianne Tipton – Arizona State (Softball) and Hannah Frye (softbball Gardner-Webb.