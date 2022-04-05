Hampton, TN — On the high school baseball diamond Hampton hosted North Greene. Huskies exploded out of the gates already up 5-0 this shot into leftfield would bring home a run and it was 6-0.

The lead would grow some more in the 1st Brady Harkleroad hits into the fielder’s choice and that would bring home Colton Robbins and North Greene led 7-0.

Later the Bulldogs would get one of those back when Conner Jones pitched hitting dribbles one to 3rd, Jonathan Greenwell races home to put the Bulldogs on the board. North Greene wins tonight 8-3