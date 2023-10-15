GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of local and regional cross country athletes braved the chilly morning temps and light rain for the 51st Trailblazer Invitational on Saturday morning.

Dobyns-Bennett’s Luke Mussard secured his second-straight individual victory at the event, crossing the finish line with a time of 15:59.2.

“It was alright,” he said after the win. “It’s rough conditions to run fast in, so I’m happy with just getting the win.”

Daniel Boone freshman Mahri Layne took home the girls individual medal with a time of 19:42.4.

Layne and the Lady Blazers, as well as the Daniel Boone boys, took home the team title on their home course Saturday.

The Tribe and Elizabethton placed second and third, respectively, in the boys competition. Watauga (NC) (2nd), Dobyns-Bennett (3rd) and David Crockett (4th) rounded out the girls leaderboard.