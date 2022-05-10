(WJHL) – Whether on the diamond or on the pitch, Northeast Tennessee high schools are headed quickly towards district championship games later this week.

Sullivan East baseball secured its spot in the District 1-3A title game with a 7-3 victory over Tennessee High on Tuesday night.

In softball action, top-seeded Daniel Boone used a handful of home runs to defeat David Crockett in a Big Five District semifinal, 11-2. The Lady Blazers will host the winner of Dobyns-Bennett and David Crockett on Thursday for the district championship.

Science Hill and David Crockett traded early penalty kick goals on the pitch in a Big Five District semifinal, but the Toppers ran away to win 8-1 at Kermit Tipton Stadium. Science Hill will rematch with Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday for the district title.