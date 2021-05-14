Most baseball, softball district tournaments crown champions Thursday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Thursday’s district tournament action on the diamond, and watch highlights in the clip above!

They call themselves Titletown, TN for a reason!! Greeneville added some serious hardware today, with the baseball @GhsDevilsBBall and boys soccer teams @greene_devils both winning their district tournaments! Highlights of both tonight on @WJHL11. @grnEvllAD pic.twitter.com/JUfk221DOh — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) May 14, 2021

District 2-AA championship

Greeneville beats Chuckey-Doak, 3-1

An entertaining matchup between these two teams took place Wednesday in the semifinals, which sent the Black Knights to the loser’s bracket game Thursday at noon, which they won to get the right to face Greeneville again in the district title game. It was another close ballgame, with Chuckey-Doak grabbing an early lead before the Greene Devils tied it in the 5th inning and took the lead in the 6th. Greeneville continues its dominance of the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference and gets ready to host Sullivan South to open regionals, while Chuckey-Doak travels right down the road to Unicoi County.

District 1-A championship

North Greene beats University High, 6-2

The Huskies got to sit back on Wednesday and see University High and Hampton face off in the loser’s bracket final. The Junior Bucs put star Kaleb Meredith on the mound in that one, which left him unavailable to pitch in Thursday’s district title game. They gave up 6 runs to the Huskies bats, starting in the 3rd inning. U-High still advances to the regional tournament, but they hit the road while North Greene gets to host the opening round in Baileyton against the District 2-A runner up.

SOFTBALL

District 1-AAA semifinals

Tennessee High beats David Crockett, 12-6

The Lady Vikings tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the 4th inning on a Lady Pioneer’s throwing error, but gave the lead right back up when Megan Davis crushed a 2-run homerun. They still managed to power back from that, tying the game and forcing extras before the bats exploded for six runs in the top of the 10th inning. Top-seeded Crockett heads to the loser’s bracket and looks to keep its season alive on Friday.

SOFTBALL

District 1-AA championship

Elizabethton beats Unicoi Co., 10-3

The Lady Blue Devils won this matchup in the semifinals to send the Lady Cyclones to the loser’s bracket, but they bounced back and had to beat Unicoi twice on Thursday night in order to capture the title, and they did.

SOFTBALL

District 1-A championship

North Greene beats Unaka, 3-1

The Lady Rangers were the top seed in the Watauga Valley conference tournament, but the Lady Huskies’ strong shutout performance against Cloudland on Tuesday carried over to this showdown, allowing just one run on a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning. That tied it at 1-1, but they responded in the next half inning by scoring a run on a squeeze bunt, taking the lead for good. This gives North Greene the baseball and softball district tournament trophies on a good day for the Baileyton squads.