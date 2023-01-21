Bristol, Va — High school basketball continued in Bristol tonight for the Friendship cars Virginia Invitational… The Rock school out of Ga. was facing Moravian from Florida….

The Rock got off to a fast start when Dallas Jones kicks it out to Evan Sterck and he drills the 3-pter. Then later the fast break long pass to Kameren Wright who makes the short jumper….He finished with 12

Back would come Moravian… Jordan Marsh sinks the fall away jumper along the baseline..He had 25 pts. More from Moravian…. Marsh late in the 2nd half with time running down sinks the 3-pter that made the score 73-67….And that was your final…

Friendship cars Virginia Invitational 7pm game featured Grace Christian from Virginia taking on Quality Ed Regional from North Carolina

Grace Christian could not miss early…. Mason Wynne drives into the lane stops and pops the jumper..He had 18. Quality comes right back when Josh Scales blows right down the lane for the easy lay-in…He had 15

More from Grace when Chris Leath also drives into the paint and sinks the short jumper..He had 13. But Quality was just too tough.. The nice pass from Scales to Darius Caldwell along the baseline for the lay-in..He had 18

Quality wins tonight 53-47