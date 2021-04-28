Milligan University Esports Inks David Crockett High School Graduate Ean McCourry

Washington Co. TN — Ean McCourry of Jonesborough, TN is the first signee from David Crockett High School to a Collegiate Esports program. McCourry is a high-level player for League of Legends, as he is among the top 5 percent of players in the United States for League of Legends.

“I am excited to bring Ean to the team,” head coach Micah Ridley said. “It is great finding local talent from our area to represent us at the collegiate level. Ean will be fulfilling the jungle role on our team, we are excited to see him excel and be an integral part of the team!”

Ridley noted McCourry stood out in the recruiting process as not just a great player, but a great person as well. Ridley said McCourry’s energy and enthusiasm for the game and to play on a collegiate team is exactly what we are looking for in our program.

McCourry said, “I never expected as a kid to be able to have so much fun with games and then it actually be able to help me through college. Attending Milligan has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid. Now that I’m achieving that dream it is very heartwarming and inspiring!”

“This is the most exciting part of the esports program for me as a coach. Finding players and giving them an opportunity to further their education by doing something they love. Esports players work hard in their game titles to get to the highest level, and earning a college scholarship is one way to reward their hard work,” said Coach Ridley.