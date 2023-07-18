JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Providence Academy announced Michael Burns as the new varsity girls basketball coach on Tuesday.

Burns has been serving as an administrator and assistant coach at Providence Academy since 2020, but has an extensive coaching history at the highest levels of the high school game. He began coaching at Oak Hill Academy in 2013, helping the school to a trio of NACA National Championships between 2016-2018.

In ten seasons as an assistant basketball coach, Burns has helped his various teams to a record of 245-81.

Damon Johnson, who had been serving as both boys and girls basketball coach at the school, will remain with the Knights. He will focus his efforts on the boys program for the 2023-24 season.