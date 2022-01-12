Marion’s Williams scores 30 points as the Canes top Holston 66-44

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Search for Summer Wells
Investigations
Bristol, Va. Landfill
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Black History Month
Justice for Evelyn
Crime
Election Results
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Coronavirus
National
Tri-Cities Original
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
HMG Health Matters
WJHL Mobile Apps
BestReviews
Top Stories
Excavator flipped in Greeneville after clipping bridge overhead
Northeast TN COVID case rate up 86% in a week, just off record high
‘A Christmas miracle’ | Father, son save life of stranger they pulled from burning car
Video
‘For the foreseeable future’: Residential construction on the rise in Johnson City
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
School Closings & Delays
Tails and Paws
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Sports
High School Standouts
Player of the Week
ETSU Bucs
College Sports
NFL
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Appalachian League
Racing
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Local Experts
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Community
Angel Tree
Red Kettle
Register to Ring
Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K
Operation Donation
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Open Road
Contests
Remarkable Women 2022
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
PR Newswire Press Releases
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Marion’s Williams scores 30 points as the Canes top Holston 66-44
High School Sports
by:
Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Jan 12, 2022 / 11:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2022 / 11:43 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Damascus, VA — Marion vs Holston
Trending Stories
Police report filed after YouTuber allegedly films child inside Summer Wells’ church
JCPD: Driver believed to have hit pedestrian on I-26 located
Video
Northeast TN COVID case rate up 86% in a week, just off record high
334 lbs. of marijuana seized at Antioch storage unit
Video
Mac McClung returns to the South Bay Lakers after getting cut by the Bulls
‘It should have never happened’ | White Pine police chief details shooting following custodial exchange
Video
Excavator flipped in Greeneville after clipping bridge overhead
Don Wells speaks on protesters impeding his work, disrupting homelife
Video
A Twitter List by WJHL11