(Marion, VA) — The last time the Marion girls tennis team made it too the Class 2 state championship was back in 1994, but that streak came to an end this morning in Blacksburg.

The Marion girls tennis team made history this morning by beating Poquoson 5-2 to win the Class 2 tennis championship… the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes girls first state title in school history. Marion’s Parker White led the way with straight set victories and she got help from Ava Austin, Maddie Austin and Raegan Burchett..

Then later they came home to a hero’s welcome along the streets of Marion as head coach Doug Grubb and his team that featured one freshman and three sophomores brought the trophy home…Marion was (17-2) this season.