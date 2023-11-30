Bristol, VA — High school basketball Ballard Lee tournament featured Thomas Walker facing Marion. Scarlett Hurricanes would draw first blood when Cade Burchett drops the jumper inside the paint

T-W comes back watch the nice pass Nick Kimberlin back over his head to Hunter Collins who sinks the jumper. Marion was just too tough Reid Osborne connects on the 3-ball from the top of the key. Marion wins 54-27.

###

In the next game it was Johnson Co. taking on Honaker at the Bearcat den. Honaker turning defense into offense when Tailor Nolley picks the pocket and races to the other end for the lay in.

Then more defense by Honaker Kate Jessee comes up with the loose ball and then sinks the short jumper it was 8-0 Lady Longhorns finally got on the board when Aubrie Glenn drives into the lane for the lay in and score. It wasn’t enough as Honaker won 73-34