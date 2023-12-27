GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five local schools, including four out of Greene County, took the hardwood for Day 2 of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic.

Early in the day, Daniel Boone looked to win its opening game over Bartlett (TN), but the Lady Panthers won a second matchup in as many days, taking down the Lady Blazers, 57-33.

Daniel Boone returns to action at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

North Greene pulled off the upset over Oak Ridge on Tuesday, but couldn’t keep the momentum against George Rogers Clark (KY). The Lady Cardinals roll to a 71-25 win.

The Lady War Eagles of The Marist School (Ga) took down Chuckey-Doak by a similar score later in the afternoon, 71-27.

The Lady Huskies and Lady Black Knights will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

South Greene went toe-to-toe with Sydney Mains and Knox Catholic, but came up short, 75-47.

The Lady Rebels will see Boone in the next game at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Finally, Greeneville gave Mercy Academy (KY) all they could handle in the nightcap, but the Lady Jaguars squeaked by the home squad, 53-49.

The Lady Greene Devils will see Bearden on Thursday at 3 p.m.