GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of runners from four different state converged on Daniel Boone High School for the 50th Trailblazer Invitational on Saturday.

Abindon’s Makaleigh Jessee claimed the top spot in the High School Championship Girls 5000 with a time of 18:45.1. Luke Mussard of Dobyns-Bennett won the High School Championship Boys 5000 race, blazing to the finish line in 15:45.6.

Watauga (NC) and Huntsville (AL) finished in the top two team spots in the Girls standings, while David Crocket (81 pts), Science Hill (125 pts) and Daniel Boone (129 pts) rounded out the Top 5.

Daniel Boone took the top team spot in the Boys standings, beating out Huntsville (AL) by a single point.

You can view the full results of the meet here.