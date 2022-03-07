TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two area schools on Monday morning sent dozens of athletes away to the TSSAA Class 3A Girls Basketball Tournament with well wishes as the players anticipate a series of games that could lead to victory.



The Lady Devils hit the road to travel to Murfreesboro, where they will compete for the state championship. PHOTO: WJHL

The Greeneville High School Lady Devils are headed to the state tournaments at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro after Seymour fell 64-44 on Saturday in the district finals. Up ahead, the Devils (27-8) will face J. South Side (22-2) on Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m.

The Lady Devils are just one of the high school girls’ basketball teams in the region to compete for the title.

Also to fight for the championship are the Elizabethton High School’s Lady Cyclones, who earned their ticket after defeating Northview Academy 61-19 in the district finals. The Cyclones (27-6) are scheduled to take on Upperman (29-5) on Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m.

Later in the week, two local Class 1A girls squads will make a run at a state title as well.

The North Greene Lady Huskies are also state-bound after defeating Oneida 54-41 on Saturday. The 25-12 Lady Huskies will play McKenzie High School on Thursday.

Back in Carter County, the Cloudland Highlanders Varsity Girls will continue their run at a state championship after defeating Coalfield 53-49 on Saturday. The 15-9 Cloudland squad will take on Wayne County Thursday.

Across the state line in Virginia, the boys’ basketball tournaments will launch as Twin Springs awaits the Virginia High School League (VHSL) semi-finals against Auburn High School.

Other Virginia high school teams — Gate City and Wise Central — will compete for Round 5 of the VHSL Class 2A semi-finals at the David J. Prior Convocation Center at University of Virginia (UVA) Wise beginning at 7 p.m.