Local high school athletic directors working on safety guidelines for fall sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee high school athletic directors met virtually Thursday morning to develop a set of safety guidelines for area schools to follow.

The majority of Tri-Cities high schools were present at the meeting, including Greeneville, Science Hill, Daniel Boone, Sullivan Central and South, Unicoi Co. to name a few.

These athletic directors are intending to collaborate so they can use the same safety guidelines for each school and keep things universal. COVID-19 procedures, ticket sales and transportation were just a few topics discussed.

A number of local high school athletic directors are meeting Thursday to develop plans for if a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19. After talking with @Brad_Woolsey, @SHToppers, and @tssaa, we're getting a sense of what teams will do if they get a positive case. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/nHZ6wFOu9P — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) July 30, 2020

These guidelines are expected to be delivered to school superintendents Friday, with a decision coming Monday during the superintendents meeting.

High school contact sports are now allowed in Tennessee this fall, but there are so many things these schools need to do to get ready. Local athletic directors met today to discuss these safety procedures, and plan on presenting them to superintendents tomorrow. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/LWBO2PUvSl — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) July 30, 2020

This is a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to WJHL.com for updates.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.