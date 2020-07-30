Local high school athletic directors working on safety guidelines for fall sports

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee high school athletic directors met virtually Thursday morning to develop a set of safety guidelines for area schools to follow.

The majority of Tri-Cities high schools were present at the meeting, including Greeneville, Science Hill, Daniel Boone, Sullivan Central and South, Unicoi Co. to name a few.

These athletic directors are intending to collaborate so they can use the same safety guidelines for each school and keep things universal. COVID-19 procedures, ticket sales and transportation were just a few topics discussed.

These guidelines are expected to be delivered to school superintendents Friday, with a decision coming Monday during the superintendents meeting.

This is a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to WJHL.com for updates.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories