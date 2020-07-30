Local high school athletic directors working on safety guidelines for fall sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee high school athletic directors met virtually Thursday morning to develop a set of safety guidelines for area schools to follow.
The majority of Tri-Cities high schools were present at the meeting, including Greeneville, Science Hill, Daniel Boone, Sullivan Central and South, Unicoi Co. to name a few.
These athletic directors are intending to collaborate so they can use the same safety guidelines for each school and keep things universal. COVID-19 procedures, ticket sales and transportation were just a few topics discussed.
These guidelines are expected to be delivered to school superintendents Friday, with a decision coming Monday during the superintendents meeting.
