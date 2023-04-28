JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The rain held off long enough for all 39 teams to compete in the 43rd Six Rivers Relays on Friday evening.

At the end of all 36 events, it was Dobyns-Bennett walking away with a convincing team victory, tallying 180 points. Science Hill placed second with 145 points, as Abingdon High School rounded out the podium in third with 133 team points.

The Tribe was helped by back-to-back victories in the short-distance hurdle events. Samantha Degrace took gold in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.091. Brayden Simpson followed it up with a victory in the 110m hurdles, finishing with a time of 15.008.

Daniel Boone’s Evan Tomlinson picked up a gold first-place finish in the boys 100m dash, beating out Richlands’ Chance Browning with a time of 11.384. The Trailblazers finished fourth in the team competition with 122 points.

It was an Abingdon sweep in the 1600m events. Abingdon senior and Division I commit, Makaleigh Jessee nearly broke the meet record set back in 2019, but came up just short. She still blazed past the field, earning a gold medal with a time of 5:02.36.

In the boys race, the Falcons’ Rives Boltwood kicked it into high gear down the stretch, earning a victory with a time of 4:22.05.

The Hilltoppers’ Emmett Watson was the fastest in the boys 400m event, nearly cracking the meet record with a time of 48.63. Science Hill had three runners finish in the Top 4 of the event.

For a complete look at team and individual standings, click here.