JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The West Ridge Wolves are coming to Johnson City to battle the Science Hill Hilltoppers at Kermit Tipton Stadium Friday night.

News Channel 11 is bringing you live coverage of the game on-air and here on WJHL.com. Watch the full game in the stream as we bring you Friday Night Football sponsored by Food City beginning at 7 p.m.