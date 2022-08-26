KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport.

According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game will now be played at J. Fred Johnson Stadium at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.

“We understand that changes like this can sometimes be challenging; however, we are looking forward to hosting another Friday night in J. Fred,” said Frankie DeBusk, Dobyns-Bennett’s Athletic Director, in the release.

The release states all seating at J. Fred Johnson Stadium will be designated as general admission for the game. As such, everyone in attendance, including season ticket holders, must buy a general admission ticket and find an open seat. The cost of all tickets will be $8.

Dobyns-Bennett urges any season ticket holders to arrive early to claim a ticket and grab their season seat.

“We respectfully ask our patrons to be understanding of those desiring to sit in their regularly reserved seats,” the release states. “Unfortunately, the short-notice of this decision will prevent the athletic office from organizing and managing season tickets for this unexpected home game.”

Tickets will be available online and at the Dobyns-Bennett Athletics Office starting Sept. 6 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. After 3 p.m. on Sept. 8, the athletics office will no longer sell tickets ahead of the game.

On the day of the game, only Gate 1 will accept credit cards for ticket purchases. The rest of the gates will only take cash.