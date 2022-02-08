Legendary Oak Hill coach Steve Smith announces retirement after 37 years

Mouth of Wilson, VA — Legendary basketball Steve Smith has announced his retirement as the head coach of Oak Hill Academy after 37 years,
Smith won over 1,200 games at Oak Hill Academy which makes him the third-winningest high school coach in the country.
Coach Smith’s team at Oak Hill Academy won nine National Championships, and he is a three-time recipient of the Naismith High School Coach of the Year award.
To date, he has coached more than 250 Division 1 players and 34 McDonald’s All Americans, as well as numerous NBA All-Stars, NBA and NCAA champions, and Olympic gold medalists.
