(WJHL) — It’s a sad day in high school basketball, legendary head basketball coach Bobby Snyder is dead at the age of 86. Snyder, the first basketball coach I got to know in the early eighties became a good friend and he was one of the finest people I ever met.

Snyder who retired from basketball in 2006 won 835 times in his career that began in 1961 at Boones Creek and lasted 45 years… He made a Class AA state tournament appearance in 1999, won 3 region titles and at one point in his career won 66 games in a row…He also coached baseball for 11 years…He was more than a basketball coach, he was a builder of men.

Snyder passed away at an assisted living facility in Monroe, North Carolina…Services are tentatively scheduled for next week.