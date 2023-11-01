Pennington Gap, VA — At least one team has already brought home a state championship in Southwest Virginia. Congratulations to Lee High who won by 22 stokes over runner up Marion with an all-time school record score of 290. Walker Baker finished t5 with 78 and Jacob Leonard t7 at 79, both receiving all-state honors.

The team coached by the “pennington pounder” former boxer Barry Audia also beat 3-time defending state champion Floyd County on their home course.