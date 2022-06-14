LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Since 1986, the baseball players and community of Lebanon have only known one head coach – Doc Adams.

Adams announced on Friday that he will be stepping down from his position as Pioneers head baseball coach after 32 years at the helm of the program.

The Southwest Virginia native has spent decades in the sport of baseball, first as a player at ETSU and then as a mentor and coach for 37 total years.

Adams finished his career with hundreds of wins to his name, as well as the ultimate prize – a 2021 Class 2A state championship trophy. The Pioneers won their first state baseball title in school history last spring, turning in a perfect 19-0 record.