(WJHL) — At least three teams from Southwest Virginia will have a chance to play for a state championship tomorrow in Salem, Virginia and today one doubles team got it out of the way and claimed their championship Friday afternoon..



On the baseball diamond in Class 1 the Lebanon Pioneers will face Auburn on Saturday for the state championship, they defeated Middlesex 4-1 in the semi-finals. Pioneers are in state finals for third time in five years



On the softball diamond the Rye Cove Eagles remained undefeated this season as they shook off the Lunenburg Blue Knights in the semi-finals 4-1…They will face Auburn Saturday around 11 am in the Class 1 championship



And on the pitch Wise Central held off the Bruton Panthers in the Class 2 semi-finals by winning 2-0…They will face Clarke Co. in the title game on Saturday around 11am….

