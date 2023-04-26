(WJHL) — High school baseball tonight had Abingdon hosting Virginia High and this game was tied at 2-all

Jack Ferguson would break the tie with this chopper down the line that eats the 3rd baseman up…That allows Elijah Parks to come home and it was 3-2 Falcons.

Abingdon then got one the easy way…Not easy for Adian Woods who takes that one in the back (that will leave a mark)…Bases full would bring home Ferguson and it was 4-2 Falcons

Bearcats would get at least one of those back when Luke Whitt pops one up in shallow center, the effort was good but no one could come up with it…Bhraeden Meredith scores easily.

It wasn’t enough as Abingdon won a good game 10-9

###

At Doc Adams baseball field tonight Lebanon was hosting Patrick Henry. Pioneers were in control of this game leading 12-0. That’s all the cushion Nathan Phillips needed as he brings the heat to strike out the batter and end the side

Pioneers were still finding places people were not, Seth Buchannan delivers a stand up double down the line….to the leftfield corner…

Rebels Alex Brown had 2 on and no outs but he fought his way out by striking out the batter, it was wasn’t enough as Lebanon won 12-0