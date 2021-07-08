Lebanon pitcher goes from state championship to Appalachian League

Lebanon, Va — This one will take a while to soak in.

“Everybody asks me have I come down yet I tell them no not yet I want this feeling to last as long as it can, says head coach Doc Adams.”

The Lebanon baseball team won the state title last month, with senior pitcher Matthew Buchanan holding it down on the mound.

Buchanan says, “it’s like I was in a different place it’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever done and especially to get it for the town and especially coach and everybody else who has played there.”

He’s signed to play baseball at Virginia, but before he heads to Charlottesville how bout spending the rest of the summer in Bristol!



Matthew’s getting some reps in the Appalachian League with the Bristol State Liners

“It was sort of a surreal moment stepping out of the house from high school and doing something that I’ve wanted to do my whole life and this is just another step in the right direction I’m pretty excited for it, says Buchanan.”

Exciting but a little different facing high school batters a couple of weeks ago to d-1 batters in the Appy League, but he’s ready for the challenge

“that’s one of the main goals I wanted for this is to sort of getting used to what college baseball would be like so I’ll have a better understanding going in of what expectations will be put on me, according to Buchanan.”

He’s the youngest guy on the team, another bullet point on a rapidly growing resume and it all started in Russell county

He’s always gonna be a Lebanon pioneer but just to let him know we still have his back we’re still here to support you win lose or draw you’re always gonna be one of us and that’s all that matters he’s always gonna be a Lebanon Pioneer, says Adams.”

In Lebanon Michael Epps News Channel 11 sports.