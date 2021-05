BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The spring seasons are in full force in Southwest Virginia, with the boys and girls soccer seasons getting underway.

The Virginia High girls soccer team beat Lebanon 10-1 in the girls game, and the Pioneers bounced back in the boys game with a 3-0 win over the Bearcats. Lebanon took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

The Lebanon boys team improves to 1-1 on this young season after losing to Graham in the season opener.

Check out highlights in the clip above!