Lebanon baseball, John Battle softball both stay undefeated on the diamond

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – With the regular season starting to wind down, the Lebanon High School baseball team joins Abingdon baseball and John Battle softball as the only teams still undefeated.

The Pioneers picked up a 6-3 win over Tazewell on Thursday evening at home. Down 3-1 in the 3rd inning, they scored a run to cut the deficit in half and three runs in the 4th to take the lead for good.

John Battle won a close game against Ridgeview, 4-3 to improve to 10-0 on the season. Hanna Jo McReynolds did just enough in the circle and hit a home run of her own to take the early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning.

Check out highlights of both games in the clip above!