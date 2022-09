Bristol, TN — The Tennessee High Volleyball team won a back and forth five set battle with West Ridge Monday night 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 15-9 in Viking Hall. Madison Blair recorded a double double of 13 kills and 13 digs and added 3 blocks. Her sister Ashton slammed 10 kills, dished out 19 assists and had 7 digs. THS (16-4) will get back to conference play hosting Johnson Co. Tuesday.