BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A handful of area teams hit the court for another day of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic in Bluff City on Friday.

The Daniel Boone girls picked up had the three-ball working in a 66-51 victory over Volunteer, while Cloudland continued its run with a win over a solid South Greene squad, 46-45.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Dobyns-Bennett 63, Unaka 21 (Girls)

Volunteer 79, Tri-Cities Christian 47 (Boys)

Morristown West 61, West Ridge 49 (Girls)

Lakeway Christian 77, Sullivan East 50 (Boys)

Morristown 50, Sullivan East 39 (Girls)