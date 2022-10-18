(WJHL) – A handful of local girl’s soccer squads advanced to Region 1 championship on Tuesday night with convincing victories.

Science Hill sprinted out to a 5-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of their match with Morristown West. The Lady Toppers rolled, 9-0.

Science Hill will face Dobyns-Bennett in the region championship.

On the campus of ETSU, University High and and Gatlinburg-Pitman were knotted in a scoreless draw after the first half of play. However, the Lady Bucs came alive in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory.

University High advances to take on Alcoa in the region title game.