JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The basketball fans in Jonesborough saw a pair of convincing victories to close out the 34th annual Hardee’s Basketball Classic on Saturday night.

The evening began with a ladies matchup between the homestanding Pioneers and Tennessee High. David Crockett kept their distance from the Lady Vikings, taking home the trophy with a 66-51 win.

In the nightcap, David Crockett was looking to make it a championship sweep against South Greene. However, the Rebels had other ideas.

The visitors jumped out to a 27-5 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back, claiming the championship, 72-38.

OTHER SCORES:

Unicoi County 63, North Greene 62 (Boys – Hardee’s 3rd Place)

Science Hill 57, Livingston Academy 53 (Girls)

Cloudland 56, Volunteer 33 (Girls)

Hampton 84, Cedar View Christian 41 (Girls)

Cloudland 53, Hampton 46 (Girls)

Bearden 75, Sullivan East 43 (Girls – Food City Thanksgiving)

Bearden 76, Sullivan East 64 (Boys – Food City Thanksgiving)

Bearden 69, Tri-Cities Christian 30 (Boys – Food City Thanksgiving)

Scott 66, West Greene 56 (Boys)