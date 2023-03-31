Bluff City, TN — Sullivan East’s, Jenna Hare, signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career at Milligan University on Tuesday. I’m addition to being a three time Three Rivers Conference Player of the Year and multiple All-State recipient, Hare finished her career as the All-Time Sullivan County Schools scoring leader with 2570 career points.
Lady Patriots Jenna Hare signs with Milligan University basketball
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Daytime LIVE at The General Morgan Inn & Brumley’s restaurant
April 08 2023 01:28 am
Events
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>