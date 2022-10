GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville girls soccer needed just minutes to build a lead over Knox Halls in the 2A sectional playoff contest on Saturday.

Early tallies from Tanna Bookhamer, Anna Marie Konieczny and Anna Shaw set the tone in the 7-1 victory.

With the victory, the team will play in its eighth-consecutive state tournament. The state quarterfinals will begin on Wednesday.