(WJHL) – It was another successful day at the VHSL state track & field meets for teams and individuals from Southwest Virginia on Saturday.

In Class 3 from Liberty University, Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee became a two-time gold medalist in the girl’s 3200 meter event. The Tennessee Tech commit finished with a time of 10:56.67.

The Falcons’ Jack Bundy also took home a state title in the boy’s 800 meter race, crossing the line at 1:58.50.

Abingdon got numerous all-state performances throughout the weekend, allowing the girls to claim a Class 3 team title with 66 points. The Flacon boys finished as runner-up with 40 points behind Tabb (46.5).

From the Class 1/2 competition in Harrisonburg, Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher edged out the rest of the competition in the 110 meter hurdles, winning gold with a time of 15.14 seconds.

Grundy took home another first-place finish, as Kaleb Elswick stood atop the podium in the boy’s 1600 meter race with a time of 4:31.32.

Chillhowie’s girl’s 4×400 meter relay team, comprised of Audrey Gilley, Kayman Atwell, Bella Payan and Tess Somervell, finished as state champions with a time of 4:19.73.

The Patrick Henry boys finished third in the Class 1 team standings with 49 points, while Grundy followed behind in fourth place with 44 points. The Patrick Henry girls also finished fourth with 39 points, while Chilhowie (35) and Grundy (27) finished fifth and tied-sixth, respectively.