(WJHL) – Friday night saw a busy slate of region tournament games in both northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia.

In Elizabethton, Renna Lane hit 1,000 career points, as the Lady Cyclones tore through Claiborne, 77-32. They will face Tennessee High in the Class 3A East Regional semifinals on Monday.

Hampton dished out similar destruction on their home floor against Hancock County, 86-25. The Lady Bulldogs will see Cloudland once more in the Class 1A East Regional semifinals on Monday.

The Lady Pioneers of David Crockett battled a strong Sevier County squad down to the wire in Jonesborough. However, the Smoky Bears hung on to grab a road victory, 45-39. David Crockett finishes its season with a record of 22-9.

In the commonwealth, Virginia High escaped with a 48-46 victory in a Region 2D semifinal. With a win, they booked a spot in the Class 2 state tournament and will face Graham for a Region 2D championship on Saturday.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Daniel Boone 63, Morristown East 42 ( Girls – AAAA East Region QF)

West Ridge 56, Morristown West 47 (Girls – AAAA East Region QF)

Jefferson County 57, Science Hill 51 (Girls – AAAA East Region QF)

Tennessee High 37, Grainger 33 (Girls – AAA East Region QF)

Greeneville 79, Sullivan East 37 (Girls – AAA East Region QF)

Cocke County 69, Unicoi County 60 (Girls – AAA East Region QF)

South Greene 79, Pigeon Forge 36 (Girls – AA East Region QF)

Alcoa 72, West Greene 19 (Girls – AA East Region QF)

Gatlinburg-Pittman 69, Happy Valley 24 (Girls – AA East Region QF)

Chuckey-Doak 65, Union County 40 (Girls – AA East Region QF)

Cloudland 48, Cosby 34 (Girls – A East Region QF)

Unaka 53, Washburn 36 (Girls – A East Region QF)

North Greene 80, Jellico 31 (Girls – A East Region QF)

Graham 55, Gate City 53 (Boys – VHSL Region 2D semi)