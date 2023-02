BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just two teams remain in contention for the girl’s District 1-A title after a doubleheader in Sullivan County on Tuesday.

Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey took the court after re-writing Northeast Tennessee history on Monday. However, the Lady Rangers came up short to top-seeded Hampton in the semis, 66-44.

In the nightcap, North Greene held on to down Cloudland, 40-34.

The Bulldogs and Huskies will meet for a district championship at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 20.