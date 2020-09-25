Knox Catholic cancels Friday night football game against Science Hill due to COVID-19 concern

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday night’s game between Knox Catholic and Science Hill High School has been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation at Knox Catholic.

According to a release from Johnson City Schools, Knox Catholic made the decision to cancel the game.

The release says Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner is searching for another opponent for the Toppers.

Details will be released as updates come in.

Earlier Friday, Daniel Boone High School canceled their game against Dobyns-Bennett High School out of caution following an announcement that a person connected to the Indians football team had tested positive for COVID-19.