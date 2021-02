BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - The Gate City boys basketball team had dominated the Mountain 7 conference and Region 1D throughout the last three years, winning the region title the last two years and after losing that game in 2018, still going on to win the state title.

Saturday evening saw this run of dominance come to an end, as it was Union beating the Blue Devils for the third time this season in the Region 2D championship game, 59-51 the score at the old Powell Valley stomping grounds.