KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It felt like springtime at Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport Tuesday, as the lacrosse sticks were out in full force.

The Kingsport Knights took down Science Hill, 13-7, in club lacrosse action. Check out some highlights above.

You know springtime is coming when the Lax sticks come out!! @SHHS_JCS lacrosse taking on @KingsportLax in a club matchup! Watch out, lacrosse is set to be picked up by @tssaa as a varsity sport in 2021-22, so you better get ready for it now 👀. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Lf7ph5Ev3C — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 10, 2020

Lacrosse is set to be picked up by TSSAA as an official varsity sport in the 2021-22 season, but for now these teams compete as a club sport. The Knights have teams from ages 8U-14U as well.