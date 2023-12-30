BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The championship game of the 40th Arby’s Classic is set following a pair of comfortable semifinal victories inside Viking Hall on Friday night.

Kell (Ga.) never slowed down against Mentor (OH) in the opener – as the Longhorns set a new tournament record with 93 shot attempts on the evening.

The Georgia squad pulled away late for a 93-67 victory, paced by South Florida signee, C.J. Brown, and his game-high 25 points.

In the second semifinal, the Tigers of Jackson-Reed (D.C.) played from out in front for most of the night, topping Mater Lakes Academy (FL) 63-42.

Highly-touted recruit, Jayden Fort, finished with 23 points and ten rebounds in the victory.

The Longhorns and Tigers will take the floor in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Meanwhile, Mentor and Mater Lakes will battle for Third Place at 6 p.m.

Harlan County (KY) booked its spot in the Fifth Place game earlier in the day, fighting off a resilient George Wythe team, 80-72. South Carolina commit, Trent Noah, notched a game-high 32 points in the victory.

The Black Bears will meet South Shore (NY) in the Fifth Place game, following its low-scoring victory over Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 39-36.

That game is set to tip-off at 3 p.m.