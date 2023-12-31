BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Longhorns wound up on top after a back-and-forth affair with Jackson-Reed (D.C.) in the 40th Arby’s Classic championship game, 75-68.

The Tigers scored the game’s first points, but it was Kell (Ga.) that finished strong, salting away a seven-point victory. The Longhorns’ C.J. Brown (South Florida) was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

In the Third Place Game, Mater Lakes Academy (FL) came close to breaking a tournament scoring record in a 105-90 win over Mentor (OH). Tai Bell, an eighth grader on the squad, led the team with 27 points in the victory.

Harlan County (KY) outlasted South Shore (NY) in the Fifth Place Game, 73-65.

In the Sixth Place Game, Independence (TN) got 24 points from senior Jett Montgomery to top Dorman (SC), 58-44.

In the consolation game between two local squads, Tennessee High took a game from Daniel Boone, 67-58. The Vikings’ Colin Brown scored 18 more points and was later named to the All-Tournament Team.