Karson Dillard follows in Dad’s footsteps, signs with Milligan baseball

Karson Dillard took a trip to Milligan College every year with his dad for the Homecoming baseball game. Now, Dillard joins the club, signing his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Milligan next year.

Dillard’s mom also went to Milligan, so he knew this was a great fit for him.

Dillard joins fellow Elizabethton baseball player Evan Carter as Cyclones to play at the next level. Carter is headed to Duke University.

Maggie Johnson also signed on Wednesday to play softball at Walters State. Johnson is a senior on the Elizabethton softball team.