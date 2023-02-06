BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High senior Brody Jones didn’t start playing football until he was a freshman in high school.

“I was 5’8″ and 130 pounds,” he recalled. “I just wasn’t anything back then. Just a lot of hard work in the offseasons. That’s really when I was like, ‘I want to do this for a living.'”

Jones says it’s that hard work that landed him where he sat today – on his high school’s auditorium stage, signing to further his academic and football career with Virginia Tech.

“I’ve always known truly that I was going to Tech,” he said. “But, now that I’m actually signing it – an actual form – it feels good. I’m really excited.”

His offer with the Hokies is to join the team as a preferred walk-on linebacker.

Jones’ play over the last few years with the Bearcats earned him other opportunities to play ball at the next level, but this is the opportunity he wanted most.

“I had other [offers] that were actually scholarships, but none in Power 5, ACC,” he said. “I mean, it was really easy once I started talking to them that this is where I wanted to be.”

“There’s really school spirit everywhere and the facilities are top-notch,” he continued. “You won’t get better, really.”

Jones plans to major in business beginning this fall in Blacksburg.