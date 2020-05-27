Johnson County reveals new longhorn logo

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials have revealed the new logo for Johnson County High School athletics after the University of Texas took issue with the school’s previous logo.

The new logo, designed by art teacher Tameula Trivett, was presented to the county school board and approved the University of Texas.

This comes after the university sent a cease-and-desist letter to the school system claiming the high school’s previous logo was a copyright infringement of the university’s logo.

Johnson County Schools and the University of Texas reached an agreement in which the school system agreed to:

Change the logo on website and on letterhead within by December 31, 2021

Change the logo on murals, signs, uniforms by December 31, 2024

Change the logo on gym floor, football scoreboard, etc. by December 31, 2029

The school system plans to trademark the new logo.