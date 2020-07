Nashville, TN -- Now that the Virginia high school league has announced they will most likely move football to the spring, the focus now turns to Tennessee and what the TSSAA will decide.

There have been 4 plans proposed by the TSSAA, but none of them involve moving football to the spring, in fact during one of the earlier press conferences, the executive director Bernard Childress made it clear that flip-flopping the sports is not safe and there's the risk of spring sports being left out in the cold for the second season in a row.