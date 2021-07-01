Johnson City native BJ Edwards commits to the Tennessee Volunteers

Knoxville, TN — The Tennessee Volunteers have added another elite guard and they didn’t have far to find him.

BJ Edwards, the highly touted four-star prospect out of Knoxville’s Catholic High School, who started his career at Liberty Bell here in Johnson City has committed to Tennessee.



The 4-star point guard has several offers including Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, and South Carolina

Last season Edwards averaged 20-points.. 7-rebounds and 5-assists per game…..He says his time spent with Vols head coach Rick Barnes sealed the deal.

BJ EDWARDS “Felt like a family the most time. that’s what I looked most into. we sat down and watched film for a whole hour on previous point guards and me. that’s what got me. excited to have film on me. and show how I fit into the offense.”