Gate City, TN — High school baseball diamond tonight Gate City was hosting John Battle.

Gate City was connecting early when Ethan Fleming smacks this pitch down the left-field line for a double, but he would be left stranded on base. The Trojans started to get this game cranked up when Noah Sills crushes this to the fence in center field, Nolan Sailor would come home to score

More from the Trojans Porter Gobble finds a spot in right field that brings Brodie Bailey racing home with a score. Gobble slides safely in at 2nd this was all John Battle as they win 13-1