Bristol, VA — On the volleyball court tonight chilhowie came down the road to face John Battle. Lady Warriors strike first when Sara Beth Williams passes it too Lexi Williams who finds a spot in the middle where the ball cannot be returned.

Lady Trojans would get it back the easy way Lily King delivers the serve for the ace. Then later both teams working hard on this volley, but it would be MacKenzie Smith who paints the cross court line with a point. Trojans win 3-0