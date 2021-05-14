John Battle softball stays undefeated with comeback win over Abingdon

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A good Mountain 7 softball matchup took place Friday night between John Battle, 1st place in the conference, and Abingdon, in 3rd place.

A short outfield fence proves to be an asset for batters on Battle Hill, which Lauren Woodall took advantage of with a 1st inning home run to straightaway centerfield, taking an early 1-0 lead. The Lady Falcons kept it going in the 3rd inning when Kendal Yates hit a groundball through the pitcher’s legs 5-hole style, driving in two runs to take a 3-0 lead.

The Lady Trojans turned it around from there, as the Battle Bats exploded for 13 runs the rest of the way to take a 13-3 win to stay undefeated, improving to 6-0 on the year. Abingdon falls to 3-2, tied with Wise Central in 3rd place and falling a game behind Ridgeview.

